Von Miller says he will be healthy in time for Broncos-Bills game

Von Miller is set to face his former team for the first time in 2023.

The veteran pass rusher is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last fall, but he has been very optimistic about his chances of returning early in the 2023 season.

Speaking to media members at organized team activities last week, Miller guaranteed that he will be recovered by Week 7. The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football in Week 10 this year, so if Miller’s timeline is accurate, he will be back on the field in time to face his former team on Nov. 13.

Miller has sold his Colorado home but he still supports the Broncos from a distance. Miller has said he expects Denver quarterback Russell Wilson will bounce back in 2023, and the two-time Super Bowl champion has also said that if the Bills don’t win it all, he wants the Broncos to win the Super Bowl.

Clearly, Miller still has good feelings toward the franchise. He can crack the top 10 on the NFL’s all-time sack list this season. Fans in Denver will hope he doesn’t climb too high on the list against Wilson in Week 10.

