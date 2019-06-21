Von Miller says he wants Bruce Smith's career sack record, but is that possible?

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller is tied for 33rd on the NFL’s all-time sack list, behind guys like Jim Jeffcoat and William Fuller.

He has a long way to go to get to the top of that list, but that’s his goal.

Miller told USA Today’s Lila Bromberg that his goal is to finish his career as the NFL’s all-time sack leader. That title belongs to Bruce Smith, who had 200 sacks in his legendary career, mostly spent with the Buffalo Bills.

Miller has 98 sacks. So he has some work to do.

Von Miller wants to beat Bruce Smith

Miller, who is likely going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame whether he gets to 200 sacks or not, has a lofty goal.

"Whenever you set out to do something, you just want to be the best," Miller told USA Today. "I've got an opportunity to do something great."

Other than 2013, when he played only nine games due to a torn ACL, Miller has posted double-digit sacks every season. Still, time is working against him.

Miller just turned 30 in March. If he posted 15 sacks per season — he hasn’t reached 15 in a season since 2012, but is certainly capable — he’d reach 200 sacks late in the 2025 season. He’ll be 36 years old in 2025. It’s not impossible. Smith had 36 sacks over his final five seasons after turning 36 years old. But it would be quite a challenge.

Miller has had a fantastic career

Whether Miller can get to 200 sacks, or even to 160 to tie Kevin Greene for third on the all-time list, his legacy is secure.

Miller has seven Pro Bowls, making it in each of his NFL seasons other than the one shortened by the knee injury. His performance in Super Bowl 50, carrying the Broncos to an upset win over the Carolina Panthers, might be the best individual performance by a defensive player in Super Bowl history.

Miller is heading into a new chapter of his career. His new coach, Vic Fangio, is one of the most respected defensive minds in the game. If Miller has an NFL Defensive Player of the Year season in him (surprisingly, he has never won that award), Fangio could be the one to unlock it for him.

And maybe Miller could start his climb to Smith’s record. He better get going.

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) wants to get the NFL's all-time sack record. (AP)

