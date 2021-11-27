Von Miller says ankle injury is a non-factor: ‘I don’t even think about it’

Von Miller joined the Rams before their Week 9 game against the Titans but because of a lingering ankle injury, he didn’t play in that matchup. The Rams held him out a week to give his ankle time to heal further before throwing him into the mix in Week 10 against the 49ers.

With the Rams coming off their bye, Miller’s ankle is feeling great. He told reporters on Friday that his ankle is “a whole lot better, so bye week was great.”

“I’m good. I don’t even think about it. It’s a non-factor,” Miller said of his ankle injury. “What we did was perfect, by waiting one week, playing a week, and then having the bye a week after to just kind of clean up some stuff. So, it’s really a non-factor. I really don’t think about it.”

Miller will be a key player on the Rams’ defense the rest of the season, joining the likes of Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd on the front seven. According to Pro Football Focus, he has 30 total pressures in just eight games played, which ranks 41st among all defenders. Donald is 15th with 42 pressures, while Floyd is 22nd with 37 on the year.

The Rams’ pass rush could be in for a big day on Sunday against the Packers, who will be without Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari, their two best offensive linemen. Don’t be surprised if they get to Aaron Rodgers at least two or three times in this one.

