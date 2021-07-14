Broncos linebacker Von Miller thinks this is the best team that Denver has had in a long time and having him at 100 percent would make the team look even better.

Miller missed last season with an ankle injury, but has felt well enough to do work with the team this offseason and take part in a celebrity softball game as part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star festivities. Despite that, he doesn’t feel all the way back yet and thinks the final pieces will fall into place when practice kicks up a notch at training camp.

“I’m feeling good. My ankle is about 94 percent. The six percent I got to get I got to get rushing the passer in practice with pads on, leaning on guys, guys leaning on me,” Miller said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “I haven’t rushed the passer in over year. Haven’t played in a game in longer than that. Bobby Massie is a helluva opponent to go out there against every day in practice. And Garett Bolles and all these guys so the extra six percent I’m going to have to get that on the football field.”

A full-speed Miller would qualify as one of the reasons to feel good about what lies ahead for the Broncos, but there’s likely to be room on the bandwagon unless and until there’s signs of life at the quarterback position.

Von Miller says his ankle is about 94 percent of the way back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk