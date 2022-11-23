Von Miller revelation: Bills-Lions will be his first Thanksgiving game

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the younger, youthful face of the franchise. Even so, he’s become accustomed to playing in a Thanksgiving Day game.

Allen said at practice ahead of facing the Lions (4-6) on Thursday that he remembers being a kid. Sitting around all day, eating and watching football.

Allen is not far removed from those years. Another team leader for the Bills (7-3) is Von Miller. He’s an All-Pro pass rusher that’s heading toward the Hall of Fame one day.

But this week, Miller revealed something that many of us could easily have assumed he has done. However… he hasn’t.

Miller has been around the block in the NFL, but he’s never played on the Thanksgiving stage. The Lions will be his first holiday opponent and he’s excited for the opportunity.

“It’s always [been] a dream of mine since I was a kid,” Miller said. “These are the moments that you’ve dreamed of.”

For more from Miller on his first Thanksgiving game, see the attached Batavia Daily clip below:

“These are the moments you dream of.” -Von Miller on opportunity to play on Thanksgiving. Miller has never played in a Thanksgiving Day game.#Bills #BillsMafia @Batavia_Daily pic.twitter.com/0IoaeRjAuM — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) November 22, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire