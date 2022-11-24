Bills edge rusher Von Miller headed to the locker room a couple of minutes ahead of his teammates on Thursday afternoon.

Miller stayed down at the end of a pass to Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond late in the second quarter of the game in Detroit and then spent an extended period of time in the sideline medical tent. Miller left the tent and sat on the bench for a few minutes before taking a cart to the locker room.

The team ruled Miller out with a knee injury a short time later.

The Bills ruled Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa out ahead of the game, so Miller’s injury leaves them very short on the edge.

Von Miller out for rest of day with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk