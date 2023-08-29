Von Miller will remain on PUP list to begin 2023 season

The Bills will not have star edge rusher Von Miller to begin the season.

Still recovering from his ACL tear suffered during the Thanksgiving game against the Lions, Miller will remain on the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. That means he won't be eligible to return until Week Five when the Bills take on the Jaguars in London. Miller can stay on the list beyond that if needed.

Miller signed a five-year deal with Buffalo last year after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams.

He registered 8.0 sacks with 10 tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits in his 11 games.

Miller will miss at least matchups with the Jets, Raiders, Commanders, and Dolphins to start the season.