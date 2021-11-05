Von Miller is recruiting Odell Beckham Jr. to the Rams and Jalen Ramsey is on board

Von Miller has been with the Rams less than a week but he’s already putting in work – both on the field and off it. Miller took a minute to wish Odell Beckham Jr. a happy birthday on Instagram and in doing so, he simultaneously recruited the receiver to the Rams.

The Browns released Beckham on Friday and he’s now subject to waivers. The Rams are toward the bottom of the waiver order so he’ll have to go unclaimed by about 30 teams before they get a shot, but Miller would love to see him in Los Angeles so they can chase a ring together.

Jalen Ramsey is on board, too, liking Miller’s post and commenting, “FACT”.

Miller and Beckham are friends so it’s no surprise that he’d like to see the former All-Pro receiver wearing the same uniform as him. But logistically, it’s unlikely to happen.

The Rams don’t have the cap space or the need for a starting receiver right now, though if Beckham does clear waivers, there could be a different conversation. In that scenario, they could sign him to a new contract, at which point maybe he would take a half-year discount to chase a Super Bowl ring with the Rams.

If the Rams do want to put in a claim for Beckham, they have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to do so.

