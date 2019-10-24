Von Miller ready to get “spicy” and out of his sack slump

Von Miller talked openly in the offseason about breaking Michael Strahan’s season sacks record as well as Bruce Smith’s career sacks record. No one laughed.

But seven games into the season, the Broncos linebacker has only 2.5 sacks. His career low is the five he had in 2013 when he played only nine games because of suspension and injury.

“I am rushing hard, trying to get there, getting pressure, getting close, but just not making that play,” Miller said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “As tough as it is to see, 2.5 sacks, for my fans, you can only imagine how I feel about that, coming into the season with the highest expectations you can probably think of. We still have that [expectation] now. You can’t really be stinkin’ thinkin’, staying in the dumpster.”

It doesn’t help that Bradley Chubb is gone for the year with a knee injury, leaving undrafted rookie Malik Reed starting opposite Miller.

Miller didn’t even have a tackle in last week’s game against the Chiefs.

But sacks have come far more easily in his first eight seasons than they have this season. He averaged 6.3 sacks in the first seven games his previous eight seasons, with a low of five in 2013.

That means he’s off to the worst start to a season in his career.

Miller has not hidden his frustration with his lack of production or the team’s record, but he vows to “stay positive.”

“I have definitely taken all the shots I can take and left it all out there,” Miller said. “I have done as much as I can possibly do, and that’s what I’ve got. I am at peace, and I am just trying to play my best football. Around November is where I really turn it on and get spicy so I am hoping these next couple of games are good ones for me.”

The Broncos have far bigger problems than Miller, but it will help if he can get “spicy.”