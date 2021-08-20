After missing all of last season with an ankle injury, Broncos edge rusher Von Miller is healthy for 2021.

He said this week that he’d like to prove it, but with certain conditions — and those won’t be met with the preseason environment of Seattle’s Lumen Field this week.

“I am ready to play,” Miller said, via Troy Renck of KMGH. “I think I was ready to play last weekend. It’s just about feeling the right opportunity to play. Seattle has turf. I didn’t want my first game to be on turf. I really want to be on grass especially with the type of injury I had.”

Players routinely talk about how they prefer to play on a grass field instead of a turf field because it’s better for their legs. So Miller’s stance makes plenty of sense, especially as a player at the age of 32.

In 135 games since 2011, Miller has 106 sacks, 135 tackles for loss, and 216 quarterback hits.

The Broncos will be at home for their preseason finale against the Rams next week, so Miller could get some snaps in during that contest.

Von Miller ready to play in the preseason, but not on a turf field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk