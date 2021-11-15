Von Miller will make Rams debut vs. 49ers barring a setback

Von Miller has been with the Rams for about two weeks now and he’s moving closer to making his debut with his new team. He’s still recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out in Week 8 and 9, but the expectation is that he’s healthy enough to play on Monday night against the 49ers.

Ian Rapoport reported that there’s optimism about Miller playing tonight despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Barring a setback, he will take the field for the first time with the Rams.

That echoes what Sean McVay said on Saturday, but Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Rams won’t play him until he’s close to fully healthy. It appears he’s feeling good enough to play against the 49ers.

There is optimism that #Rams pass-rusher Von Miller, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, will play tonight, source said. He looked good in practice and did much more than last week. Barring a setback, he’ll make his debut for LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 15, 2021

Both teams will announce their inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff tonight, which is when we will officially know if Miller will play against San Francisco.

List