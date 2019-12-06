Von Miller questionable to play against Texans

The Broncos will be in linebacker Von Miller‘s home state on Sunday, but it remains unclear if Miller will be in the lineup against the Texans.

Miller didn’t play last Sunday because of an MCL injury and said this week that he “cried real tears” about missing his first game since 2013. He’s been limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

Miller said, via Mike Klis of KUSA, that he will do the same pregame workout he did before last week’s game in order to test the knee’s fitness for game action.

Guard Ron Leary won’t play because of a concussion. Linebacker Malik Reed (ankle, shoulder) and tackle Ju’Wuan James (knee) join Miller in the questionable category.