Von Miller questionable, will be a game-time decision for Sunday

There is still a chance edge rusher Von Miller will make his Rams debut on Sunday Night Football, but we might not know if it’ll happen until the inactives are released.

Head coach Sean McVay said on Friday that Miller will not practice on Friday and that he’ll be listed as questionable for the matchup against the Titans. Miller was a limited participant on Thursday but didn’t practice Wednesday with an ankle injury that kept him sidelined in Week Eight.

“We’re going to really use all of this time that we have up until kickoff. He’ll probably be closer to kind of a game-time decision for us,” McVay said in his press conference.

After missing all of last season with an ankle injury, Miller has appeared in seven games this season and recorded 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits.

But the Rams will not have defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, who will need surgery after aggravating his pectoral injury. McVay said the Rams will have a better idea whether or not Joseph-Day will be able to return this season after the surgery.

“That’s a big loss for our football team,” McVay said.

Joesph-Day didn’t play last week with the injury. He’s recorded 3.0 sacks and three tackles for loss in 2021.

While quarterback Matthew Stafford (back) and receiver Robert Woods (foot) are slated to be limited for Friday’s practice, McVay said he expects both to play.

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey banged his knee at practice, but McVay said he expects Ramsey to be fine for Sunday.

The Rams’ full injury report will be out later on Friday.

