Von Miller: “My pride hurts more than anything” after ankle injury

Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller was forced out of Thursday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns late in the second quarter due to an ankle injury.

But it wasn’t the ankle that was sore for Miller after the loss to the Browns.

“My pride hurts more than anything,” Miller said, via Nick Kosmider of TheAthletic.com.

Miller spoke this week about his intention of having a big game with Browns left tackle Jedrick Willis banged up and right tackle Jack Conklin out for a second straight week.

“I will play well in this game,” Miller said earlier this week. “I’m going to have a great game. . . . I don’t know who the tackle I’m going against is, but I’m going to kill him.”

Instead, Miller had just two tackles and one quarterback hit before he forced from the game Thursday night.

“I talked a lot of s–t before this game. I wanted that animosity. … I feel like I was on the way to doing some big things,” Miller said.

Miller was injured inside the final minute of the first half when he collided with teammate Dre'Mont Jones while chasing Browns quarterback Case Keenum. Jones stepped on the outside of Miller’s left ankle and he slowly limped to the sideline.

Miller said he believes his ankle is OK despite being unable to return to the game.

“I feel like I dodged a bullet,” Miller said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

