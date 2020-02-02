Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller famously hosts a Pass Rush Summit every summer, bringing together many of the NFL's top pass-rushers and a handful of elite college players to talk shop and share their tricks of the trade.

Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, as well as All-Pros like Calais Campbell and Melvin Ingram made an appearance at last year's event. The 49ers' dominant front seven also has been represented in the past, as Solomon Thomas, Arik Armstead, and Dee Ford all have participated.

"Dee Ford has a great skill set," Miller told NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair during Radio Row at Super Bowl LIV. "He's good off on the ball on everything, he has a cross chop, spin move, he's just deadly."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Only able to play in 11 games this season, Ford still managed to accumulate 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in his first season with the Niners.

[RELATED: 49ers' Lynch, Young don't make Hall of Fame; Bruce selected]

Armstead had a breakout season in 2019, picking up 10 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in what potentially could be his final season with the 49ers.

Ford and the rest of the vaunted San Francisco pass rush could be the difference in Sunday's matchup, as 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs present the toughest challenge of the season.

Von Miller praises 49ers' Dee Ford's 'deadly' pass rushing ability originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area