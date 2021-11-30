Von Miller pens letter to Lombardi Trophy: ‘I’m coming back for you’

Von Miller misses the Lombardi Trophy and the only way for him to get it back is by winning the Super Bowl – again.

Miller and the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 almost six years ago, a game in which Miller was named the MVP. He dominated on that night against the Panthers, recording six tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

But it’s been a while since he held the coveted trophy and he’s itching to reunite with it. Now a member of the Rams, Miller hopes to win the Super Bowl this season, his first in Los Angeles. He penned a letter to the Lombardi Trophy one day after the Rams dropped their third straight game, serving as some motivation for the final stretch of the season.

Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. and Robert Woods all commented on Miller’s post, too. Ramsey sounds pumped, Beckham cracked a joke about Miller being like Joe Goldberg from the show “You,” and Woods wishes he was on the field with his teammates for their likely playoff run.

The Rams have lost three in a row and now sit at 7-4 on the year. They looked like Super Bowl contenders a month ago but things have gone awry with the offense sputtering and the defense failing to improve much.

Miller was thrilled to land with the Rams because of their Super Bowl potential, but this team will need to turn things around in a hurry before they fall further behind in the NFC.