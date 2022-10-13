Von Miller on Patrick Mahomes: He is the definition of a Hall of Famer
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saying he is the definition of a hall of famer.
On the latest episode of @TheChiefsWire podcast: @goldmctNFL recaps #Chiefs' Week 5 victory and answers fan questions. Plus @EdEastonJr's chat w/ @TheBillsWire's @Nick_Wojton.
Check out the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast.
This week is headlined by an AFC matchup between the Bills and Chiefs and an NFC East tilt between the Cowboys and Eagles. Get ready for NFL Week 6.
Could the #Lions be a potential trade partner for the #Raiders?
Titans DL Teair Tart got some love from Touchdown Wire after his impressive Week 5 performance.
It's obvious Fields is starting to get "it." But he still needs more help.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says there's "got to patience" with Trevor Lawrence ... to a point.
Per an ESPN report, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is trying to prevent an ouster vote by gathering dirt on other NFL owners.
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spoke with reporters Wednesday ahead of the team's game Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
In this week's Four Verts, Charles McDonald lauds a guy who clearly knows the game plan when it comes to getting the bag. And Ron Rivera is running back a failed playbook.
Who are the experts taking in Thursday night's game between the Commanders and Bears?
Murray did not play on Wednesday as the Kings faced the Suns on the road in their third preseason game.
Big week in the Big Ten.
Week 7 features six games with ranked opponents with three matching unbeatens, something that has only happened once before in college football.
The NFL wants to double down on this? Really?
The Davante Adams incident is one of the biggest issues in the NFL. Big enough to become fodder for questions posed to his former quarterback. Aaron Rodgers of the Packers was asked about the situation during his midweek press conference. “I was surprised,” Rodgers told reporters. “I was definitely surprised. I love Davante, reached out [more]
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 7 highlighted by Alabama at Tennessee, Penn State at Michigan, and USC at Utah
When the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken bone in his hand, he was expected to miss 6-8 weeks. Almost immediately, the timeline changed. Dr. Jerry Jones said almost immediately that Prescott could return within the next four games. The fact that the Cowboys didn’t put Dak on injured reserve gave credence to [more]