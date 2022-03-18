Von Miller‘s decision to sign with the Bills as a free agent was one of the biggest developments of the early days of free agency.

Miller was seen as a good bet to remain with the Rams after helping them to a Super Bowl win after last season’s trade and the two sides were talking about a new deal up to the point that Miller chose the Buffalo offer. At a Thursday press conference, Miller said he made that call because he believes a Super Bowl win was coming for Buffalo whether he was on the roster or not.

“I saw what makes Aaron Donald Aaron Donald, and it was hard to walk away from that,” Miller said. via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “The only way you can walk away from that is to walk into something special. And what they’re doing here is extremely special. [The Bills are] gonna win a Super Bowl with or without me. They’ve built an amazing team.”

Miller has won Super Bowls with the Broncos and Rams, so a Bills win would put him in rarified air as a winner with three different teams. It would also mean that they were able to outlast an increasingly loaded AFC thanks in part to their willingness to take a big swing for Miller.

Von Miller: Only way to leave Rams was for something special originally appeared on Pro Football Talk