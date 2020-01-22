Von Miller offers a pass rusher's opinion of Mitch Trubisky

Pass rushers tend to know a thing or two about quarterbacks. It is, after all, their job to hunt them down. So when a player like Von Miller, who's spent his entire career chasing down some of the best signal-callers of the last decade, offers an opinion about Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, it's worth paying attention to.

Miller, who appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast this week, said there's reason to remain optimistic about the former second-overall pick's career trajectory.

"He had good spurts, he had good spurts," Miller said. "I don't think he would tell you that he's a finished product yet, but he has a lot of potential, and he's done a lot of great stuff for the Chicago Bears, so he's just gotta keep going. I know quarterbacks, and I can see them. I sack them, and I can see them, and I know the good ones from the bad ones. Mitch is definitely not bad."

Miller's assessment of Trubisky isn't exactly a ringing endorsement, but it does prove there's respect for the Bears quarterback around the league. It would've been easy for Miller to add to the pile of criticism that's been launched Trubisky's way this offseason.

Trubisky ended 2019 completing 63.2% of his passes for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was an overall regression in Year 2 under Matt Nagy, and the Bears are one of the teams projected to be in the quarterback market in both free agency and the 2020 NFL draft.

Comments like Miller's are helpful in understanding, to some degree, why GM Ryan Pace continues to stress patience with Trubisky. There's a level of respect for his upside that extends beyond his box score and even his on-field play in 2019, both in Halas Hall and across the league.

