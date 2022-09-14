Von Miller on Odell Beckham: ‘Truth behind every joke’

Bills Wire
·1 min read

Death, taxes, a Buffalo Bills win, and Von Miller being a recruiter.

In all seriousness, Miller continued his suggestive nature toward free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following his first win with his team.

Even before the game started, Beckham, previously a member of the Los Angeles Rams, joked he would signed with whoever won their matchup.

Well, it was the Bills. And it wasn’t close.

Beckham’s thoughts? “Sheeesh.”

Yeah, the Bills were pretty good in Week 1.

Miller’s idea?

Check out his latest recruit ideas via CBS Sports below:

Related

Titans will be without leading sack artist Harold Landry vs. Bills

Bills' Stefon Diggs took in brother's game with Cowboys

Contract details for Bills P Sam Martin

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire

Recommended Stories