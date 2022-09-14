Von Miller on Odell Beckham: ‘Truth behind every joke’

Death, taxes, a Buffalo Bills win, and Von Miller being a recruiter.

In all seriousness, Miller continued his suggestive nature toward free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. following his first win with his team.

Even before the game started, Beckham, previously a member of the Los Angeles Rams, joked he would signed with whoever won their matchup.

Well, it was the Bills. And it wasn’t close.

Beckham’s thoughts? “Sheeesh.”

Yeah, the Bills were pretty good in Week 1.

Miller’s idea?

Check out his latest recruit ideas via CBS Sports below:

Von Miller on if the Bills were to add OBJ: "To add another weapon man that's just another guy we could get the ball to." Josh Allen's response: "GM Von"🤣 pic.twitter.com/LQnotoyMXG — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) September 9, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire