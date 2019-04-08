Von Miller: Odell Beckham Jr. went from hurt to excited after trade to Browns

Von Miller was in Paris with friend Odell Beckham Jr. last month when Beckham got the phone call that he'd been traded to Cleveland. (AP)

During his introductory press conference last week, Odell Beckham Jr. said he was initially “shocked” the New York Giants traded him to the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham has been reunited with one of his best friends in Cleveland, Jarvis Landry, as well as Adam Henry, his receivers coach with the Giants and at Louisiana State, which softened the blow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Denver Broncos star Von Miller was with Beckham the moment he found out he was traded, and recently told NFL Network about the receiver’s reaction.

‘He was hurt initially’

Miller and Beckham were in Paris when Beckham got a call from Giants’ general manager Dave Gettleman telling him that he’d been traded.

“He was hurt,” Miller told NFL Network’s James Palmer. “He was hurt initially. He loved New York. He loved his teammates. He loved the team. Whenever you get hit with something like that, you’re going to be hurt. You’re going to feel some type of disappointment with that.

“But immediately after that, he was excited for his new opportunity. You saw all his [Browns] teammates on Twitter and Instagram, they love him as well. They’re excited to have him. The whole city of Cleveland is excited to have him. He’s the new LeBron [James] there, so he’s excited about that, and he’s going to be ready to go.”

‘Dawgs gotta eat’

Beckham hasn’t expressed any disappointment publicly. News that he was being traded came on March 12, and within hours he’d posted an illustration of himself, his tattooed arms folded across a Cleveland No. 13 jersey, on Instagram.

Caption? “Dawgs gotta eat.”

He’s since posted photos from that press conference in Cleveland, though more recently it’s been pictures of himself in the island paradise of the Maldives, where Beckham said he needed to “recenter” himself.

More from Yahoo Sports: