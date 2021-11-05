Von Miller, the Rams’ newest player, wants Odell Beckham Jr. to follow him to Los Angeles.

Miller wasted no time after today’s announcement that the Browns will release Beckham, writing on social media that he wants Beckham to sign with the Rams.

“Happy Birthday @OBJ I love you man,” Miller wrote in an Instagram caption of a picture of he and Beckham together. “Come to the @Rams so we can chase this ring together!”

The Rams don’t really need another wide receiver, but they have shown that they’re willing to take big swings to try to win the Super Bowl this season, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they were interested.

Beckham is expected to go on waivers on Monday, and if he isn’t claimed he would become a free agent at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Von Miller to Odell Beckham: “Come to the Rams so we can chase this ring together” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk