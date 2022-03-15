Von Miller now being linked to Cowboys, has DeMarcus Ware’s endorsement

Von Miller remains a target for the Rams in free agency, but teams have been calling the edge rusher this week. One team that might just have enough to lure him away from Los Angeles is the Cowboys.

Miller is from DeSoto, went to Texas A&M and has a home in Texas, so going to Dallas would be a homecoming for the future Hall of Fame pass rusher. And according to NFL Network’s Jane Slater, Miller is interested in joining the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are doing their due diligence on Miller, too, looking into signing the veteran to fill their pass-rush void left by Randy Gregory, who is heading to the Broncos.

Are the #Cowboys pursuing Von Miller? “Doing due diligence” per source. There ya go folks. That might appease the fan base if they got this one done. https://t.co/JiGvDeZvOL — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) March 15, 2022

Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware, who played with Miller in Denver, posted a video on Instagram that he talked to Miller. And he teased that adding him to a defensive front that already features DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons would be awfully enticing.

Miller commented on Ware’s post with an eye emoji, too, which brings in all kinds of added speculation