Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn’t the happiest of campers as the team slumped toward its third-straight losing season last December, but his outlook is considerably brighter right now.

The Broncos have traded for defensive tackle Jurrell Casey and cornerback A.J. Bouye since the start of the new league year and they’ve also signed guard Graham Glasgow and running back Melvin Gordon as free agents. Those moves fit with what Miller said he wanted to see General Manager John Elway do in the offseason.

“I had been telling the guys, like, last season, ‘We’re going to go and get one or two more dogs. That’s all we need, one or two more dogs,'” Miller said, via the Broncos’ website. “And guys were like, ‘What position are we going to get?’ I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter; we’ve got guys everywhere. We need one or two more dogs. It doesn’t matter if its running back, tight end, receiver, defensive end, it don’t matter.’ And that’s what Elway went and got: He got us one or two more dogs. We’ve got a really competitive team this year.”

In addition to the new arrivals, Miller also pointed to the healthy returns of linebacker Bradley Chubb and cornerback Bryce Callahan as reasons to be “super excited” about what the future holds in Denver.

Von Miller: We needed one or two more dogs and we got them originally appeared on Pro Football Talk