Bills linebacker Von Miller didn’t practice on Wednesday, but it wasn’t a headline because the Bills listed him as taking a veteran rest day.

Miller remained out of practice on Thursday and this absence is likely to draw a little more notice. Miller was listed with an ankle injury along with the resting veteran notation on the second injury report of the week.

The addition of the ankle injury will make Miller’s status at Friday’s practice something to watch. The Bills will issue injury designations for their game against the Jets after that practice is complete.

Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) were also out of practice for the second straight day. Tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel) were both listed as limited.

Von Miller misses practice, listed with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk