Von Miller makes NFL history with second $100M contract

If you’re mad at the Rams for not re-signing Von Miller, you should consider why they were unable to. Miller got a six-year deal worth $120 million from the Bills, with more than $51 million fully guaranteed.

It’s the second time he’s landed a nine-figure contract, becoming the first defensive player in NFL history to sign two contracts worth at least $100 million.

His first major contract was a six-year, $114.1 million deal with the Broncos, which he signed in 2016.

Miller will be 33 years old in a few weeks so if he plays out his entire contract, he’ll be almost 40 by the end of it. Essentially, it’s a three-year deal worth $53 million, but even still, that’s a massive payday for a player his age at this point in his career.