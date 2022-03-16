Von Miller makes NFL history with second $100M contract
If you’re mad at the Rams for not re-signing Von Miller, you should consider why they were unable to. Miller got a six-year deal worth $120 million from the Bills, with more than $51 million fully guaranteed.
It’s the second time he’s landed a nine-figure contract, becoming the first defensive player in NFL history to sign two contracts worth at least $100 million.
His first major contract was a six-year, $114.1 million deal with the Broncos, which he signed in 2016.
Miller will be 33 years old in a few weeks so if he plays out his entire contract, he’ll be almost 40 by the end of it. Essentially, it’s a three-year deal worth $53 million, but even still, that’s a massive payday for a player his age at this point in his career.
Von Miller is now the first defensive player in NFL history to sign two contracts worth at least $100M.
Respect 💰💰💰
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 16, 2022