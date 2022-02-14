Von Miller made NFL history in Super Bowl LVI

Here are @VonMiller 's 4.5 Super Bowl sacks, which ties him with Charles Haley for the most career sacks in Super Bowl history.

Von Miller continues rewriting the NFL’s history books.

Following his two-sack performance in the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, Miller is now tied for first place on the NFL’s all-time Super Bowl sack list (4.5).

Miller took home MVP honors after he totaled 2.5 sacks in the Denver Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. After Sunday’s win, Miller is now tied with Charles Haley (4.5 sacks in five Super Bowls) for the most sacks in Super Bowl history.

(Unofficially, L. C. Greenwood totaled five sacks in four Super Bowls, but he played before the NFL started counting sacks as a stat.)

Miller is also now just the second player in league history to record multiple sacks in multiple Super Bowls, joining Justin Tuck, a former New York Giant who totaled a pair of sacks in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI.

Going into Sunday’s game, Miller ranked 19th on the NFL’s all-time playoff sack list (8.5). After adding two sacks to his postseason total in the Super Bowl, Miller is now tied for 11th on the league’s all-time playoff sack list (10.5).

Miller is scheduled to become a free agent in March. If he returns to the playoffs in 2022 and adds just one more sack, he will jump into fifth place on the postseason sack list, a half-sack behind Reggie White (12).

Including the playoffs, Miller’s career sack total is now 126.

