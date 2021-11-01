Von Miller is headed to the Rams after spending the last 11 years with the Broncos and he reminisced about the crowning achievement of that run on his way out of the facility on Monday.

Miller was named the MVP of Super Bowl 50 after recording 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a 24-10 win over the Panthers. Miller said he got emotional while looking at pictures from the night on his way out of the building.

“I’ll always have Super Bowl 50,” Miller said, via Troy Renck of KMGH. “Seeing the pictures when I was walking out, it just made me tear up. We’ve always got Super Bowl 50. I’ve always got Broncos Country.”

Peyton Manning entered the Broncos’ Ring of Fame during Sunday’s game and Miller said he hoped to return to the Broncos fold for a similar ceremony some time down the road. For the more immediate future, he said he felt he was close to playing on Sunday despite an ankle injury and hopes to make his Rams debut on Sunday Night Football against the Titans.

Von Miller: We’ll always have Super Bowl 50 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk