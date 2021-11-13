The Rams acquired edge rusher Von Miller in a Nov. 1 trade with the Broncos. But they have yet to get Miller on the playing field.

In fact, Miller hasn’t even had a full practice yet as he continues to rehab an ankle injury. He sprained his left ankle in an Oct. 21 game.

But Miller is making progress as the Rams upgraded him to limited after he missed Thursday’s session. He missed two days last week and was limited in the other and did not play Sunday after a questionable designation.

“We’ve got to see,” defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said Friday. “He looked a lot better in walkthrough than he even did last week, and like he says, his common goal to me is ‘I feel better than I did yesterday.’ So I’m going to go with that same catchphrase.”

Center Brian Allen (right elbow) missed practice again.

The Rams added cornerback Darious Williams (ankle) to the practice report as a limited participant. He who came off injured reserve to play last week, seeing action on 35 of 57 snaps.

Running back Buddy Howell (ankle) was a full participant.

Von Miller limited in Friday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk