Von Miller: Leaving the Rams was like ‘breaking up with my girlfriend’

After spending the first 10 years of his career with the Denver Broncos, Von Miller has now joined his second team in a span of four months. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams last November and this week, he signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills.

It was a stunning turn of events after it seemed like the veteran pass rusher was going to return to the Rams in an attempt to “run it back.” But the Bills came out of nowhere and signed Miller to a massive contract, pushing all their chips into the middle of the table in pursuit of their first Super Bowl.

Miller officially signed his contract on Thursday and met with the media, and he had nothing but great things to say about the Rams. He said it was a difficult decision, one that came down to the very end before he picked the Bills.

He even compared it to breaking up with his girlfriend, feeling like he let the Rams down by going to Buffalo.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be like that,” Miller said, via ESPN. “I was expecting you win the Super Bowl, you got your offers out here, where do you want to go, pick, go back to the Rams. But it was tough man, it came down to the very end.”

“… I feel like I let (the Rams) down. I feel like I’m breaking up with my girlfriend. That’s just me and the way I go about my business. But this was the one time in my life where I had to make a decision for me.”

One of the things that made it so difficult to leave the Rams was the bond Miller formed with Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Greg Gaines and the team’s other pass rushers. He even shared photos on Instagram of his former teammates in L.A., saying how he’s going to miss them.

Leaving those players made this one of the toughest decisions he’s ever had to make, saying it felt like the Pro Bowl every day with the Rams.

“This was really one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made in my life,” he said, via NFL.com. “I love all those guys at the Rams and really the hardest decision was not being able to rush with Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd and Greg Gaines. We had created something special. Each and every day it was fun. Each and every day it felt like the Pro Bowl.”

Miller said Sean McVay and the Rams “did everything that they possibly could” to re-sign him, which shows it wasn’t for a lack of effort on the Rams’ part. They just got outbid by the Bills, who had more cap space and were willing to up their offer higher than the Rams’.

