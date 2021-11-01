Von Miller leaves Denver as Broncos’ all-time leader in sacks

Von Miller’s time with the Denver Broncos is coming to an end, but his legacy won’t ever be forgotten.

In nine and a half seasons in Denver (142 games), Miller totaled 509 tackles (including 142 tackles for losses), 225 quarterback hits, 110.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, 21 pass breakups, nine fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown.

He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2011 after being selected by the Broncos with the second overall pick in the draft following a standout college career at Texas A&M. That was the first of many pro awards for Miller.

The edge defender went on to earn eight Pro Bowl selections, seven AP All-Pro honors, one Butkus Award, Unanimous NFL 2010s All-Decade Team honors and Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player recognition.

Including the playoffs, Miller recorded 117 sacks in 149 games. His 110.5 regular season sacks are the most by any NFL player since Miller entered the league in 2011. The closest active player to Miller on Denver’s all-time list is Bradley Chubb, who ranks No. 26 with 20.5 career sacks.

Miller might be leaving, but his records remain, and they’ll likely remain unchallenged for a very, very long time.

List

Twitter reacts to Broncos trading Von Miller to Rams

List