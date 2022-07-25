Von Miller learned the hard way to never talk trash to Tom Brady

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Deep into the third quarter of the divisional round of the NFC playoffs last season, the Los Angeles Rams had built a comfortable 27-3 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Von Miller and the rest of the Rams defense had a well-deserved confidence about how the rest of the game was going to go, to the point where Miller felt comfortable talking a little trash to Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

As did many before him, Miller quickly found out how badly that can backfire, when Brady helped lead the Bucs to a furious comeback that tied the game at 27 in the final minutes.

Here’s Miller recounting the story to Mike Silver:

The Rams would ultimately win the game on a last-second field goal, but that’ll probably be the last time Miller gets too confident while playing against Brady.

