Von Miller on Lamar Jackson: He should be the highest -paid player in the NFL
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller talks about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson just ahead of Week 4 matchup.
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers' Week 4 showdown with the Patriots at Lambeau Field.
The Bucs were underdogs all week but are now 1-point favorites after it was confirmed that Sunday night's game would be played in Tampa Bay.
Patrick Surtain II will shadow Raiders WR Davante Adams in Week 4
Titans OC Todd Downing says he isn't paying attention to his detractors.
A round-up of expert picks for the Week 4 game between the Titans and Colts.
#Bills QB Josh Allen: 'Didn't appreciate' what happened in pile with #Dolphins' Christian Wilkins:
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has been a significant part of the team’s offense since he was selected as the eighth overall pick of the 2019 draft. But through three games in 2022, Hockenson’s production has seen a significant dip. He’s caught just 10 passes for 82 yards with a touchdown. Where he was averaging [more]
FOX Sports Jay Glazer believes that, despite Trey Lance being out for the remainder of the season, the team again will be his in 2023 after he recovers from a broken ankle.
Will Chicago improve to 3-1 with a win over the Giants? Our Bears Wire staff shares their game picks for Sunday's matchup.
China's central bank said on Friday it would lower the interest rate for housing provident fund loans by 0.15 percentage points for first-time home buyers from Oct. 1, suggesting an urgency for policymakers to prop up the embattled property market. The move followed the finance ministry's tax refunding policy and the central bank and banking regulator's relaxation of a floor on mortgage rates for some first-time home buyers, part of an effort by authorities to stabilise the ailing housing market.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Amazon (AMZN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Nike reported earnings and sales for the first quarter that beat analysts’ expectations.
The Phillies have a rich recent history of choking in a pennant race, but 2022 may be the worst of the bunch.
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered head and neck injuries in what was a scary scene Thursday night in Cincinnati. Here is what we know.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was angry at a Bengals assistant coach after Thursday night’s game. Hill said a coach whose name he doesn’t know said something objectionable, and that Hill plans to find the man and address it with him. “Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via Marcel [more]
Chris Jones was penalized for something he said to the Colts’ Matt Ryan. What did he say? One clue may be in what Jones said three years ago to the quarterback he’ll face Sunday.
Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. The Dolphins said the third-year quarterback was conscious and had movement in all his extremities. Many former players were critical of the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return against Buffalo and start against Cincinnati.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa likely went into a "fencing response position" after his concussion. Here's what that means.
Week 5 in college football is one of the best schedules of the season. Here's the best seven games to watch this weekend, led by an ACC showdown.
Peyton is in a vintage car garage in Denver and Eli is at home in New Jersey, but together they enter NFL fans' living rooms on 'ManningCast.'