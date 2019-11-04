Von Miller: I knew Brandon Allen would “give us the magic”

Quarterback Brandon Allen waited a long time to get his chance to play in a regular season game and his starting debut for the Broncos couldn’t have gone much better.

Allen threw two touchdowns, avoided turnovers and showed mobility that was missing from the offense with Joe Flacco at quarterback in a 24-19 win over the Browns. Allen got the game ball for his efforts, but brushed off credit for the win and said it “should’ve gone to the entire team” rather than him.

Linebacker Von Miller wanted to shift the spotlight back to Allen, however.

“I called it at the beginning of the week,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “I said, ‘He’s going to give us the magic. He’s going to be ready to go.’ He was cold in college, and I just knew if he got an opportunity, he’d be good. There’s a lot of talented guys in the National Football League and it was great to have him step up for us and give us a boost. He was incredible today.”

The Broncos have this week off and rookie Drew Lock could be back on the field soon with eyes on getting his chance to start some games, but Allen’s first outing was good enough to think it won’t be his last time running the Broncos offense this season.