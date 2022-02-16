Von Miller and Kenny Young had opposite seasons in 2021

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller and Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young had opposite seasons in 2021.

OK, not completely opposite — they were both traded shortly before the NFL’s deadline — but the similarities stop there.

The Rams traded Young to the Broncos in late October for a mere sixth-round pick in 2024. Denver got a steal because L.A. needed salary cap space and Young was viewed as an expendable player on a contract year.

The move worked out well for the Broncos’ defense — which finished third-best in points allowed last year — but it certainly wasn’t ideal for Young. The Rams were 6-1 when they traded him. Denver was 3-4.

The Broncos finished the season in last place in the AFC West with a 7-10 record, missing the playoffs for a sixth-straight year. Not a fun way for Young to close out the season after such a strong start in Los Angeles.

Miller, on the other hand, was traded from a 4-4 Denver team in early November to a 7-1 Rams team. L.A. finished in first place in the NFC West last season with a 12-5 record and went on to reach Super Bowl LVI.

Miller recorded two sacks in the Ram’s 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday, marking Miller’s second Super Bowl win. Miller started the year on a struggling team and ended the season as a Super Bowl champion.

Their seasons couldn’t have been more opposite, but they do have something in common going into the NFL offseason — Miller (32) and Young (26) are scheduled to become free agents in March.

