Von Miller was interested in Cowboys before joining Bills, which is fair

The Buffalo Bills sent a massive contract to Von Miller this offseason to get him to sign on the dotted line.

Miller inked a six-year deal. It’s worth up to $120 million per year. The future Hall of Famer has said he plans to play the entire deal out, but the way it’s setup, that might not happen.

Regardless, it’s still a ton of dollars.

But Miller was very much considering the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent. He even sought to sign with “America’s Team” for less than it took the Bills to nab him.

However, before we let a Buffalo inferiority complex take over–That’s fair.

Miller, who attended Texas A&M, grew up in the suburbs of Dallas. His family and parents are still there and he’s now raising a one-year-old son, Valor.

The interest Miller had in the Cowboys was outlined by The Athletic. Miller went on to explain the situation, and it’s really a “no harm, no foul” type of situation.

Miller said he would take less… but in almost a tongue-and-cheek way… He still planned on getting a nice pay day.

That ended up not coming from Dallas, which allowed the Bills to swoop in and offer him a deal that ended up embarrassing the one offered by Miller’s hometown team.

Here’s the excerpt explaining Miller’s feelings toward the Cowboys:

Spending as much time as possible with Valor has become Miller’s priority, and there was a chance they could have been together much more — becoming a Cowboy this offseason would have given Miller a chance to be near everything he holds most dear. Outside linebacker Randy Gregory initially agreed to terms to return to the Cowboys in March, but then backed out, instead signing with the Broncos. Miller says Dallas then offered him the same contract they had negotiated with Gregory — a reported five-year, $70 million deal with two years guaranteed. “I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller says. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

