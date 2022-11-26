Von Miller injury: Bills star won't play vs. Patriots in Week 13 Thursday game

Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions.

It's not known exactly how long Miller will be out of the lineup, but Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Friday that the 33-year-old veteran won't play versus the Patriots.

Miller signed with the Bills in free agency last offseason and has made a strong impact on Buffalo's defense. He has tallied 18 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and ranks tied for 10th in the league in sacks with eight in 11 games.

The absence of a great pass rusher like Miller is a huge break for the Patriots, who have struggled to protect quarterback Mac Jones all season. New England has allowed 30 sacks in 11 games, including nine in the last two games.

Even without Miller, the Bills defense presents a pretty tough challenge for the Patriots. Buffalo has allowed the fifth-fewest points at 18.1 per game.