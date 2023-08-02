Von Miller: I'm not going to be a tough guy, I'll be out there when I'm ready

Bills great Bruce Smith recently advised current Bill Von Miller to be patient in his return from last season's torn ACL and Miller appears to be taking the Hall of Famer's recommendation to heart.

Miller is on the physically unable to perform list at Bills training camp and said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he wants to "play every game," but that he will be keeping the bigger picture when thinking about a return for the season opener against the Jets.

"I'm not just gonna go out there to be a tough guy, that wouldn't be smart," Miller said. "Year 13. I’ve got four years, five years left on my deal. . . . When you see me out there, I’m ready to go.”

Miller's deal runs through the 2027 season, but there is no guaranteed money in the contract beyond the 2024 season so he may not be in Buffalo for the full life of the pact. For now, the much more significant question is when he'll be able to be part of the Buffalo defense again.