Von Miller hopes Bills GM Brandon Beane trades up at 2024 NFL draft

Never one to shy away from his thoughts, Von Miller wants the Buffalo Bills to trade up at the 2024 NFL draft.

Miller has previously expressed his desires to become a general manager in the NFL one day. He’s also openly spoken about what he thinks should be or will be done in Buffalo by general manager Brandon Beane.

In the past we’ve seen specific targets mentioned by Miller such as DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr. Now he’s hoping that the Bills will trade up at the 2024 NFL draft.

Via his social media account on Instagram, Miller posted an AI generated video of Beane and Miller’s message attached to it is: Brandon Beane arriving to the 2024 NFL draft to trade up for a WR. In Beane we TRUST.”

As the way it has gone in the past, Hopkins and Beckham never happened. This could be a scenario that goes the same way… or perhaps not. Buffalo will find out that answer at the draft which begins on April 25.

Miller’s post can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire