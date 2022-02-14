Von Miller honored late teammate Demaryius Thomas in Super Bowl win

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller wore an orange and blue No. 88 decal on the back of his helmet in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Miller wore the decal to honor late wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was teammates with Miller when the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

“I was playing for D.T., he passed away suddenly in December,” Miller said after the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening.

Thomas died at age 33, his family expects of a seizure.

A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro, Thomas caught 724 passes for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons.

Miller totaled two sacks in Sunday’s victory and he’s now tied with Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl sacks in NFL history (4.5). Haley reached that total in five Super Bowls. Miller has played in two title games.

Miller also became just the second player in league history to record multiple sacks in multiple Super Bowls, joining Justin Tuck (who had a pair of sacks in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI).

Miller, 32, is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

