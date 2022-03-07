Von Miller hints at Broncos reunion with cryptic Instagram post

On Sunday afternoon, Von Miller shared a cryptic post on his Instagram story that fans took as him teasing a return to the Rams. It was a checklist with three things already done, with the final item on the list being “run it back.”

One day later, Miller is hinting at a reunion with the Broncos, who he spent the first 10 years of his career with. He posted the following photos on his Instagram story, asking fans whether he should wear 58 or 40 in blue and orange – with the two eyes and devil emoji, of course.

He also wonders if the Broncos will give him his old locker back.

Do not look at Von Miller’s IG stories if you have a weak heart pic.twitter.com/VTnxo9BnBo — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) March 7, 2022

Make of this what you will, but this could mean a few things.

First, Miller might just be playing with fans’ emotions on social media. It wouldn’t be the first time he’s done that, and it probably won’t be his last.

He might also be using this as leverage with the Rams, knowing the Broncos are interested in a reunion. That much was reported on Monday.

Or, it’s possible he already knows he’s going to return to the Broncos when free agency begins next week – it just can’t become official yet.

Everything is on the table with Miller, but fortunately, we may not have to wait much longer to find out who he’ll be playing for next season.