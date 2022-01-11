Von Miller is heating up at the perfect time for the Rams

The trade to acquire Von Miller ahead of November’s trade deadline this season was yet another move by the Los Angeles Rams to show that they are all-in on winning a Super Bowl. Upon Miller’s arrival, he needed time to get adjusted to a new defense and the new faces around him.

Miller made his debut for the Rams back in Week 10 versus the San Francisco 49ers. In his first four games in horns, the veteran edge rusher accrued 13 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, and one pass deflection, failing to record a single sack in that time.

But in the past four weeks, Miller has looked like the player the Rams were hoping to get when they traded for him. The former No. 2 overall pick has logged 18 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and five sacks in the final four weeks of the regular season.

Miller has recorded at least one sack in four consecutive games for the Rams. It’s the first time that Miller has gotten at least one sack in four straight games since Weeks 12-15 in the 2018 season.

During his seven games for the Denver Broncos this season, Miller had 4.5 sacks and 28 total pressures. On the flip side, in his eight appearances for the Rams, Miller finished with five sacks and 32 total pressures in the regular season.

His most recent sack came late in the fourth quarter in Sunday’s contest versus the 49ers. Miller brought down Jimmy Garoppolo for a 9-yard loss with two minutes remaining in the game, giving Los Angeles a much-needed play in a crucial moment.

Despite falling short of winning the game, Sean McVay is pleased to see that Miller’s production has increased in recent weeks.

“Yeah, I’m very pleased. I think he’s come up in crunch time. And thought it was going to be another kind of game-winning type of play that he made similar to Baltimore – where he ended up having a big-time sack in their second-to-last series before the end of regulation,” McVay said. “And so, he’s made a huge impact, got a great way about himself day in and day out. I think that experience, having been a part of a team where you go win it and then you end up winning the game, playing in those big-time games, those big-time atmospheres. Those guys like him click into another level and I think that’s what we’re excited about seeing, and that’s what we’ve seen each of these last couple weeks.”

Being able to make quarterbacks uncomfortable is a valuable trait to have as a team in the postseason. Following Sunday’s disappointing defeat to the 49ers, the Rams are slated to face the Arizona Cardinals for the third time this season in the Wild Card round on Monday night.

Kyler Murray is a quarterback that is capable of taking over a game single-handedly with his legs and his arm. While it’s going to be easier said than done containing the dual-threat quarterback, it’s a positive sign to see Miller finding his groove at a perfect time for the Rams.

Here’s to hoping that the All-Pro edge rusher can extend his recent hot streak in the sack and pressure department into the playoffs.