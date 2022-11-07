Von Miller gushes with praise for Broncos CB Pat Surtain

Von Miller is no longer a member of the Denver Broncos, but he’s still hyping up the team’s talented young defenders.

On a recent appearance on Richard Sherman’s podcast, the Buffalo Bills pass rusher gushed with praise for Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain.

“If not by the end of this year, mid-way through the next year, he’s going to be the best cornerback in the game — just in my opinion,” Miller told Sherman on Nov. 1.

Sherman agreed with Miller’s assessment.

“He’s strapping everybody,” the former cornerback said. “He’s tight coverage — boy, that boy has the technique that they teach.”

Surtain is yet to allow a touchdown catch through eight games this season, and Miller has been impressed with his versatility.

“He’s a cover corner [and] he comes up to play the run, too,” Miller said. “He comes up and tackles — he’s not scared to tackle.

“He can play in the slot [and] when he gets a little bit older, he can go play free safety. Man, Patrick Surtain is the real deal, and I’m happy to announce that I am the president of the Patrick Surtain Fan Club.”

Miller and Surtain played together for half of last season before the outside linebacker was traded to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season. Miller later went on to sign with the Bills this offseason. Buffalo and Miller are scheduled to host Denver and Surtain in Orchard Park next season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire