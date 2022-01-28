The Rams brought Von Miller to Los Angeles in a trade in order to bolster their pass rush and he’s done just that in recent weeks.

Miller has at least one sack in his last six games and he’s forced a pair of fumbles, including one by Tom Brady in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. That likely brought back some memories of Miller’s last trip to a conference title game because he sacked Brady multiple times and picked him off to send the Broncos to Super Bowl 50.

Miller went on to win the MVP of that game and he said Thursday that he’s driven by the chance to allow his new teammates to experience what he experienced at Levi’s Stadium that day.

“I get the most out of myself whenever I’m doing something for somebody else, whenever I’m playing for somebody else. . . . So many teammates on my team, this is really all they need,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “Aaron Donald, this is all he needs, and he has the whole shabang, you know? Andrew Whitworth and Eric Weddle and all of these guys, I want to do for them. And I feel like that is what really drives me whenever I’m on the football field.”

If Miller continues to be a disruptive factor off the edge, the Rams’ chances of playing at home on Super Bowl Sunday will be looking pretty good.

Von Miller: Getting teammates to Super Bowl really drives me on the field originally appeared on Pro Football Talk