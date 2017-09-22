Von Miller gets top spot in AP's outside linebacker rankings

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller eyes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. Miller gets the top billing in The Associated Press rankings of the NFLs best outside linebackers. Miller received nine of a possible 11 first-place votes to easily outdistance the field. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

DENVER (AP) -- Denver's Von Miller gets the top billing in The Associated Press rankings of the NFL's best outside linebackers.

His exceptional blend of pass-rushing and run-stopping skills puts Miller atop the AP's top 10 by a wide margin. In voting by Pro Football Hall of Fame member James Lofton and 10 AP football writers, Miller crushed the competition much like he creams tackles, tight ends and quarterbacks .

Miller beat out Kansas City's Justin Houston and Atlanta's Vic Beasley for top billing. Miller received nine first-place votes in a 10-points-to-one-point system and he placed second and third on the two other ballots for 106 total points.

His point total was one fewer than Tom Brady received in the quarterback rankings two weeks ago, but his nine first-place votes beat out Brady's eight.

Houston and Beasley each received one first-place vote. Houston finished with 70 points and Beasley 60.

EDITOR'S NOTE - The Associated Press is ranking the top 10 players at a different position every week of the NFL season, based on votes by Pro Football Hall of Famer James Lofton and AP football writers Simmi Buttar, Dave Campbell, Schuyler Dixon, Josh Dubow, Howard Fendrich, Rob Maaddi, Arnie Stapleton, Teresa M. Walker, Dennis Waszak Jr., and Barry Wilner. This feature will move on Fridays.

