Von Miller to be game-time decision for Rams on Sunday

There’s a lot of excitement about Von Miller joining the Rams after the team made a blockbuster trade to acquire him from the Broncos. However, he’s not certain to make his debut with Los Angeles on Sunday night against the Titans.

Miller is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him as a limited participant Thursday after missing Week 8 for Denver. Sean McVay told reporters Friday that the team will be smart with its new pass rusher and will use all the time possible to determine whether he’ll play this week.

Miller is going to be a game-time decision for Sunday night.

“We’re not gonna have Von go today. He’ll be questionable for the game, and we’re going to really use all this time that we have up until kickoff. He’ll probably be closer to kind of a game-time decision for us,” McVay said.

Even if Miller does play, it’s likely that the Rams will ease him into things, being a new member of the defense. He has a playbook to learn and a scheme to adjust to, so his role on Sunday goes beyond just his ankle’s health.