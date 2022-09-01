Von Miller explains why Bills Mafia is different than other fan bases (video)

It didn’t take Von Miller long to find out that Bills Mafia is one of a kind.

Miller joined the Pat McAfee Show and expressed his early feelings about his new fan base. He already went on the record to say he appreciated their toilet paper donations during training camp–but Miller took it a step further during this latest interview.

“These guys–They live and breathe football,” Miller said.

Check out the clip below for more from Miller on Bills Mafia:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire