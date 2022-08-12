Von Miller explains what’s different about Bills QB Josh Allen (video)

Von Miller has been around the block in the NFL. He’s played with, and against, some of the best quarterbacks the game has ever seen.

Upon signing with the Bills, Miller got a front-row seat to Josh Allen. He sees Allen each day now, and after doing so, he can pinpoint exactly what makes Allen different.

Miller did not say it’s the physical skills. Heck, he says everyone in the NFL has those.

Instead, it’s the “mindset” the Bills QB plays with.

Miller broke that down during an interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

Check out the clip below for Miller’s thoughts on Allen during the interview:

"Josh Allen is a great leader & the moment is never too big for him.. he's a huge reason why I came to Buffalo" ~@VonMiller#PMSLive #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/9gWGc64cYA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 11, 2022

