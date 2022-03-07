Von Miller expected to draw interest from Rams, Broncos and others

Von Miller is one of the top edge rushers set to hit the free-agent market this year, and unsurprisingly, he’s poised to draw a lot of interest from teams. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Rams, Chargers, Packers and Broncos are all interested in signing Miller.

Wilson did report that there’s “strong mutual interest between Miller and the Rams,” but he’s expected to explore the market when it opens next week.

Miller showed during his Super Bowl run with the Rams that he’s still one of the best pass rushers in the league. He had nine sacks in 12 games, including two in the Super Bowl and four in the postseason altogether.

The Rams are currently over the salary cap but they can find ways to free up space in order to sign players such as Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. and Austin Corbett. The Packers also have salary cap concerns of their own, along with Davante Adams hitting free agency and Aaron Rodgers weighing his options.

Signing with the Chargers would allow Miller to stay in Los Angeles, where he’s taken a liking to the city, while reuniting with the Broncos is also an option, though not his first choice, according to Wilson.

The legal tampering period begins on March 14 and free agency officially starts two days later on March 16.

