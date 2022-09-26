Von Miller “excited to see” how Bills respond to loss

1
Josh Alper
·1 min read

Bills linebacker Von Miller has spent more than a decade in the NFL, so he’s well aware that teams don’t make it through entire seasons without having to deal with rough patches.

The Bills hit one of them in Miami on Sunday. After two blowout wins to open the year, the Bills were shorthanded due to injuries and they wilted in the Florida heat during a 21-19 loss to their AFC East rivals.

After the game, Miller’s message was not focused on what went wrong during the loss. Instead, he turned his attention to how the team will learn and grow from coming up short.

“In Buffalo, that’s all we have is football,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “That’s all we care about is football and winning games and a loss like this early in games is good medicine. Adversity like this truly reveals character and we have a team full of tough guys. This is all just adversity and I’m excited to see how we respond. Real men respond to things like this and I’m excited to see how we respond.”

Miller wasn’t alone in trying to turn the page immediately. Tight end Dawson Knox said it was “super encouraging” to see how players fought on Sunday and quarterback Josh Allen said the Bills will “learn from this one” as they prepare to face the Ravens in Week Four.

Von Miller “excited to see” how Bills respond to loss originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • WATCH: Full highlights of the Bills’ 21-19 loss vs. the Dolphins

    WATCH: Full highlights of the #Bills' 21-19 loss vs. the #Dolphins:

  • WATCH: Browns best plays from Week 3 win vs. Steelers

    These plays helped turn the tide in the #Browns' Week 3 win over the #Steelers

  • No. 4 Michigan gets wake-up call, survives upset scare from Maryland

    No. 4 Michigan got a bit of a surprise on Saturday but was still able to come away with a win.

  • Eagles snap count vs. Commanders: Breakdown, observations from Week 3

    Here's a look at the snap count and playing time usage from the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 3.

  • Dolphins halt Allen, survive 'butt punt' to beat Bills

    Thomas Morstead stepped into the middle of Miami's end zone, swung his powerful right leg and booted a punt. Nearly the butt of a bad joke ending, the Dolphins held on for the last laugh against the reigning AFC East champions instead. Miami overcame what was quickly dubbed the “butt punt” by shutting down Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills twice in the final minutes, improving to 3-0 with a 21-19 victory that ended with Allen desperately trying to spike the football on the edge of field goal range.

  • Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas has early lead for top players in two sports

    Amidst the excitement regarding the next potential commitment to Arkansas' 2024 class, the Razorbacks extended a massive offer last week to Rivals250 OT Max Anderson. As well as his relationship with the staff, Anderson is no stranger to Fayetteville, as his sister graduated from Arkansas and still lives in the area. For more on what the offer meant to him, where Arkansas stands in his recruitment and more, read our full breakdown of one of the Razorbacks' newest offers here.

  • Bills rule OL Spencer Brown out for game vs. Dolphins

    #Bills rule OL Spencer Brown out for game vs. #Dolphins:

  • Social Security Changes To Know About for Fall 2022

    The concept behind Social Security has remained essentially the same since it was conceived back in 1935. However, the specific details regarding funding, payout amounts and other factors are subject...

  • No panic in Buffalo. That was a good Miami team.

    The Bills nearly overcame unfathomable injury situation.

  • Justin Fields struggles again as Bears ride run game to win

    CHICAGO (AP) Moments after the game, Justin Fields wanted to get right back to work. Fields' growth in his second season with the Chicago Bears is one of the biggest priorities for the team at the moment, and it's clear there is a long way to go for the young quarterback. Fields passed for just 106 yards and tossed two ugly interceptions Sunday against Houston, but the Bears rushed for 281 yards in a 23-20 victory over the Texans.

  • Kyle Shanahan defends declining penalty before Broncos’ 55-yard field goal

    Early in the second quarter on Sunday night, the Broncos were called for holding on a third down that they failed to convert, leaving 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan a choice: Decline the penalty and give the Broncos a chance to try a 55-yard field goal on fourth down, or accept the penalty, push the Broncos [more]

  • White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

    Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager.

  • Anatomy of a Play: Why didn’t Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie get out of bounds?

    Why didn't Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie run out of bounds near the end of the loss to the Dolphins? McKenzie explained his process after the game.

  • The Rush: Butt punt, tablet memo, excessive thrusting all on display in wild NFL Week 3

    A wild game between Bills/Dolphins has a butt punt, tantrum and more. Plus, the NFL issues a "Brady Memo" urging all teams to respect sideline technology, Lions RB Jamaal Williams is penalized for "Key & Peele" touchdown celebration and all hail Queen Rihanna, headliner of the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show!

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • MLB Network host correctly predicted Albert Pujols' 700th HR back in April

    Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols joined the 700 home run club Friday, and MLB Network's Greg Amsinger saw the historic night coming months ago.

  • NFL Power Rankings Week 4: New week, more confusion across league

    The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.

  • Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19: Final score, recap, highlights

    It's the first time since 1993 the Bills and Dolphins meet with sole possession of first place on the line.

  • Julio Jones out, has partially torn PCL in knee

    The Buccaneers listed wide receiver Julio Jones as questionable with a knee injury on the official report, but he won’t play today against the Packers, and the injury may be more significant than the team let on. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Jones has a partially torn PCL in his knee, and reporters [more]

  • Rihanna Will Perform At Super Bowl LVII

    The NFL just landed what’s likely to be its most anticipated—and most important—Super Bowl halftime performer since Janet Jackson. Most anticipated because the marquis entertainer for the February 2023 show is Rihanna, an artist who still ranks as one of the most popular singers in the world who also hasn’t given a concert in nearly five years. And most important for a number of reasons. Her appearance signals a change of heart by one of the most influential artists of her generation, who along